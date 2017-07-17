“In the back of our minds, we were thinking [my daughter] could be around him if I was with her,” J. explained. “It didn’t really hit home. Even with the Aaliyah situation, now that I think about it, ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number’... but you don’t think about that. You grew up with the song, and you like the song.” Their daughter met R. Kelly backstage at a show at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. in 2015. They are currently struggling to bring her home over two years later.

The investigation is supported by three former members of R. Kelly's crew who claim six women are living in properties in Chicago and Atlanta suburbs where the singer "controls every aspect of their lives," from what they eat to the way they perform various sexual acts. The report focuses on an unnamed 19-year-old rising singer and how her parents J. and Tim have been dealing with their daughter being allegedly involved in the cult.

R. Kelly 's longstanding predatory claims continue to come forth in an extensive BuzzFeed News story reported by veteran Chicago music critic Jim DeRogatis. He has been investigating R. Kelly for years, and the latest update in the artist's story comes from parents who allege he is running an abusive sex cult.

J. and Tim have told police their daughter is “being held against her will” in R. Kelly's reported cult. Her mother revealed harrowing details: “It was as if she was brainwashed. [She] looked like a prisoner—it was horrible. “I hugged her and hugged her. But she just kept saying she’s in love and [Kelly] is the one who cares for her. I don’t know what to do. I hope that if I get her back, I can get her treatment for victims of cults. They can reprogram her. But I wish I could have stopped it from happening.” DeRogatis continues to lay out his reports:

"Three former members of Kelly’s inner circle— Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones, and Asante McGee — provided details supporting the parents’ worst fears. They said six women live in properties rented by Kelly in Chicago and the Atlanta suburbs, and he controls every aspect of their lives: dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records…



Mack, Jones, and McGee claim that women who live with Kelly, who he calls his 'babies,' are required to call him 'Daddy' and must ask his permission to leave the Chicago recording studio or their assigned rooms in the 'guest house' Kelly rents near his own rented mansion in suburban Atlanta. A black SUV with a burly driver behind the wheel is almost always parked outside both locations. Kelly confiscates the women’s cell phones, they said, so they cannot contact their friends and family; he gives them new phones that they are only allowed to use to contact him or others with his permission. Kelly films his sexual activities, McGee and Jones said, and shows the videos to men in his circle."

“R. Kelly is the sweetest person you will ever want to meet,” McGee said. “But Robert is the devil.” DeRogatis has been following R. Kelly's story ever since he first broke the story of the singer having sexual encounters with a 14-year-old girl on video, which DeRogatis turned over to the police. The music critic was also named one of the witnesses in the singer's 2008 child pornography trial. As for DeRogatis' recent revelations, the six women appear to be of legal age and claim to have a consensual understanding with Kelly.

Click here to read the BuzzFeed News report in full. We will continue to update once the singer comments on the allegations.