The crew is back for Raven's Home and the Disney Channel theme song will transport you to the nostalgic days when That's So Raven reigned supreme in the mid-'00s. The new song for the sequel series is all about family, as it highlights Raven's and Chelsea's adorable kids.
"It's Raven's home! Might be tough but together we make it look good / Down for each other like family should / It's Raven's home! It's Raven's home! ' / 'Cause no matter the weather you know we gon' shine / There for each other, you know it's our time," they sing on the bubbly chorus. And naturally, Raven ends it all with: "Yup, that's us!"
Raven's Home follows freshly divorced BFFs Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol) as they raise their kids under one roof. Issac Ryan Brown plays Raven's son Booker, who inherits his moms psychic abilities. Navia Robinson (Booker's twin sister Nia, Skylar Katz (Nia's best friend Tess) and Jason Maybaum (Chelsea's son Levi) also star.
Look out for the show's Disney Channel premiere on July 21 at 10 p.m. EST. Keep the classic sitcom trend going with this interview with Rider Strong, where he discusses why Boy Meets World remains so beloved today:
