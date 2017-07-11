The crew is back for Raven's Home and the Disney Channel theme song will transport you to the nostalgic days when That's So Raven reigned supreme in the mid-'00s. The new song for the sequel series is all about family, as it highlights Raven's and Chelsea's adorable kids.

"It's Raven's home! Might be tough but together we make it look good / Down for each other like family should / It's Raven's home! It's Raven's home! ' / 'Cause no matter the weather you know we gon' shine / There for each other, you know it's our time," they sing on the bubbly chorus. And naturally, Raven ends it all with: "Yup, that's us!"