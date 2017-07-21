We're home! Rocko and his crew are back in Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling, and we finally get a sneak peak of what the gang has been up to since the '90s. The trailer premiered during Nickelodeon's panel at Comic-Con on Thursday.
The silly and warmly nostalgic first look shows Rocko, Heffer, and Filburt’s return back to Earth after they've been blasted into outer space in 1996. The fellas are now met with the challenge of journeying through the technological and social advances of the 21st century. The tongue-in-cheek play on the iPhone's cultish following and food truck obsessions are a fun touch. Joe Murray (the original Rocko's Modern Life creator) and director Cosmo Segurson are back to helm the anticipated TV special.
Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling will premiere as a one-hour TV special in 2018. Last month, the network announced the original voice cast members will make a return. Carlos Alazraqui is back as our favorite ordinary wallaby Rocko (he also voices Spunky and Leon); Tom Kenny as Heffer (as well as Chuck and Really Really Big Man); Mr. Lawrence (Filburt Turtle); Charlie Adler (Ed, Bev Bighead, Mr. Dupette, Grandpa Wolfe and Mrs. Fathead); Linda Wallem as (Aunt Gretchen and Dr. Hutchinson); Jill Talley as (Nosey) and Joe Murray (Ralph).
The new cast members include Steve Little (Adventure Time) and Cosmo Segurson (Camp Lazlo). Static Cling is the latest in Nickelodeon's revival plans alongside the upcoming Invader Zim movie and Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie. It also follows last fall's Legends of the Hidden Temple film. Before its premiere, look back at another classic Nickelodeon show as Fuse's Besterday podcast celebrate 20 years of Hey Arnold:
