We're home! Rocko and his crew are back in Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling, and we finally get a sneak peak of what the gang has been up to since the '90s. The trailer premiered during Nickelodeon's panel at Comic-Con on Thursday.

The silly and warmly nostalgic first look shows Rocko, Heffer, and Filburt’s return back to Earth after they've been blasted into outer space in 1996. The fellas are now met with the challenge of journeying through the technological and social advances of the 21st century. The tongue-in-cheek play on the iPhone's cultish following and food truck obsessions are a fun touch. Joe Murray (the original Rocko's Modern Life creator) and director Cosmo Segurson are back to helm the anticipated TV special.