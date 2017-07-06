Run the Jewels are always up for remixing their image . For today's "Don't Get Captured" video, the Atlanta-meets-Brooklyn hip-hop duo go claymation for a skull-car ride through a world of urban gentrification and societal injustice enacted by skeletons. The gimmick goes from cutesy to haunting fast, particularly scored to lines like Killer Mike 's "With the slums in the city blown up / Now the white folks showed up / Everything bought, sold up."

Run the Jewels 3 dropped in December after a two-year wait and hit No. 13 on the Billboard 200.

For more, read Fuse's Future Black History Month tribute to Killer Mike and see RTJ celebrate their success at Bonnaroo 2015: