Sarah Paulson is the latest actor to be cast in M. Night Shyamalan's anticipated thriller, Glass. The director announced the news on Twitter on Monday morning, exclaiming: "Incredibly fortunate to round out our iconic cast of actors on #Glass... @MsSarahPaulson will be joining us. #powerhouse."

The American Horror Story leading lady joins James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson, who were previously signed on to the project. Shyamalan first announced the Glass movie back in April , which will be his first-ever sequel. It will be the successor of both this past January's Split and 2000's Unbreakable.

The director previewed the news on Twitter:

"Okay. Here we go. Finished the new script. It’s taken 17 years but I can finally answer the #1 question I get, 'Are you making a f#&@ing sequel to Unbreakable or what?' My new film is the sequel to Unbreakable AND Split. It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film. The iconic Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn. The incomparable Samuel L. Jackson will return as Elijah Price/Mr. Glass. The virtuoso James McAvoy returns as Kevin Wendell Crumb, Patricia, Dennis, Hedwig, Barry, Jade, Orwell, The Beast, Heinrich, Norma, Pol– and the prodigy, Anya Taylor-Joy will return as Casey Cooke.

I’m reteaming with my partners Jason Blum and Universal Pictures for this crazy comic book thriller. And the film is called GLASS… Universal Pictures will release Glass on January 18, 2019 all over the world. How’s that for not keeping a secret!"