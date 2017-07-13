Selena Gomez amps up the sex factor with her new single "Fetish," which she released last night (July 13). The pop star leans towards a slight R&B route as she teams up with Gucci Mane for the steamy tune where she muses about a lover being "hooked on my body."

"You got a fetish for my love / I push you out and you come right back / Don't see a point in blaming you / If I were you, I'd do me too," Gomez breathily coos over the chorus that is reminiscent to Halsey's sound on Hopeless Fountain Kingdom (in a great way). The accompanying audio clip with the singer mouthing the lyrics makes it all the more sensual.