1988's Heathers is getting remade as an hourlong TV show, and its latest star is set. Selma Blair, of Anger Management, American Crime Story and the Hellboy films, will play Jade , a cigarette-puffing stripper who's "the gold-digging stepmother to Heather Duke, who is simply biding her time until her 82-year-old husband kicks the bucket."

Heathers, describing itself as a present-day "pitch-black comedy," previously cast original star Shannen Doherty.

Once set for TV Land, Heathers will now debut on Paramount Network, formerly known as Spike. It's being designed as a 10-episode anthology series ready for American Horror Story/Fargo-style reinvention each season. It's looking at a Q1 2018 premiere.

