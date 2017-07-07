Kathryn Page/Getty Images

1988's Heathers is getting remade as an hourlong TV show, and its latest star is set. Selma Blair, of Anger Management, American Crime Story and the Hellboy films, will play Jade, a cigarette-puffing stripper who's "the gold-digging stepmother to Heather Duke, who is simply biding her time until her 82-year-old husband kicks the bucket."

Blair shared the news on Instagram:

Heathers, describing itself as a present-day "pitch-black comedy," previously cast original star Shannen Doherty. 

Once set for TV Land, Heathers will now debut on Paramount Network, formerly known as Spike. It's being designed as a 10-episode anthology series ready for American Horror Story/Fargo-style reinvention each season. It's looking at a Q1 2018 premiere.

