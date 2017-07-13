Shia LaBeouf’s latest run-in with authorities has ended with a grave apology. Following numerous video leaks of an extremely belligerent, entitled, racist reaction to an arrest in Savannah, Ga., the 31-year-old tweeted to his 540,000 followers that he has “been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long.”

LaBeouf, who is in Georgia filming The Peanut Butter Falcon, also says “the severity of my behavior is not lost on me” and that his “outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst.”

Shia’s full apology: