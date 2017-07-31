The recent suicides of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington and Soundgarden/Audioslave's Chris Cornell have inspired Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan to speak out about mental health and depression.
"My friends are dying and I can’t take that anymore," the metal band's drummer told NME, before making a plea to general public for more empathy, compassion and reaching out if you need help:
"I'm so saddened by the pain, the loneliness and the isolation. I'm not sure what happened. I'm not in people's minds, but it's a frightening thought to know that someone has something else on their mind that you don't know. I just want to say how sorry I am and how much love I have for the families of what’s been going on recently.
"To the general public, just remember the people around you. You might not know what they're thinking so it’s always nice to be checked in on, and to check in on people...What people need to know is that there are beautiful, wonderful people out there in the world who have empathy and work with the human condition. They understand what being 'sick' is. It’s not a human being’s fault to have chemical imbalances. We're just scared. The people who you think are the most solid are often the most hurt. That can be hard to wrap your head around."
The percussionist continued to share his own struggles with mental health after losing his father, mother and Slipknot bassist-songwriter Paul Gray. "I'm not afraid to admit it," he added. "My mom died, and then Paul died within a small time. I just went to my therapist and she just said, 'You're done,' so I went to become an outpatient and I was just so scared of that word 'inpatient' and residential living, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, you know what I mean? I took my therapist and my wife's advice and I went on an outpatient program and it changed my fucking life. It saved the Clown's life."
If you or anyone you know is dealing with depression and/or considering suicide, it’s extremely important to tell someone (a parent, teacher or counselor) or call (800) 273-TALK and visit HalfofUs.com. Next, watch a classic Slipknot interview where the band details the message behind The Subliminal Verses:
