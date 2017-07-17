Snoop Dogg has launched a new line of premium water pipes called POUNDS, which is a collaboration with smoking accessories manufacturer Famous Brandz. The five-piece line was inspired by Snoop's own vision and designs with prices ranging from $129 to $279. Take a look at the collection below:

Marijuana's most famous fan is looking to conquer a new area of the market.

"POUNDS is my way of offering and sharing a premium smoking experience for any consumers," said Snoop in announcing the line, per Variety. "Whether you're into flower or oil, POUNDS has the product for you."

The products are available via digital retailers in America and Canada with POUNDS marking the latest Snoop-endorsed weed project alongside his own brand of marijuana, Leafs by Snoop, and the digital content company Merry Jane.

