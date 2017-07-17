Stone Sour are prepping to hit the road on their own terms with their fall headlining tour. The metal band will kick things off on Sept. 24 in Omaha, Neb. They will play in smaller U.S. cities including St. Paul, Kansas City and San Antonio before wrapping things up on Oct. 21 in Sacramento, Calif.
The band will be joined by a handful of special guests—Steel Panther, Beartooth, Man With A Mission and Cherry Bombs—on various dates. The trek is in support of their sixth new album Hydrograd that dropped on June 30. Stone Sour's new tour announcement follows their joint "The Serenity of Summer" tour with collaborators and friends Korn, which began on June 22 and plans to end on Aug. 1.
Following their U.S. run, Stone Sour will head overseas for the first international leg of “The Hydrograd World Tour." That begins on Nov. 10 in Moscow, which will be followed by dates across Europe and the U.K. Click here for more details and ticket information.
Stone Sour Fall 2017 Tour
Sep. 23 - Greenwood Village, CO - High Elevation Rock Festival *
Sep. 24 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium +
Sep. 26 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre +
Sep. 27 - St. Paul, MN - Myth+
Sep. 28 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Civic Auditorium +
Sep. 30 - Janesville, WI - JJO Sonic Boom *
Oct. 01 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life *
Oct. 03 - Bethlehem, PA - Bethlehem Event Center +
Oct. 04 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre +
Oct. 07 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District ^
Oct. 08 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion ^
Oct. 10 - Clive, IA - 7 Flags Event Center ++
Oct. 11 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater ++
Oct. 13 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center +
Oct. 14 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion +
Oct. 15 - Houston, TX - Houston Open Air *
Oct. 18 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues ~~
Oct. 19 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues ~
Oct. 21 - Sacramento, CA - Monster Energy Aftershock *
* Festival Appearance
+ w/ Steel Panther, Cherry Bombs
++ w/ Steel Panther, Man With A Mission, Cherry Bombs
^ w/Man With A Mission, Cherry Bombs
~ w/ Beartooth, Cherry Bombs
~~ w/ Cherry Bombs
Along with the tour, frontman Corey Taylor is prepping the Aug. 8 release of his new book America 51: A Probe into the Realities That Are Hiding Inside "The Greatest Country in the World." Next, watch Taylor tell Fuse about the comic he wrote in tandem with Stone Sour's two-part record back in 2013:
User Comments