Stone Sour are prepping to hit the road on their own terms with their fall headlining tour. The metal band will kick things off on Sept. 24 in Omaha, Neb. They will play in smaller U.S. cities including St. Paul, Kansas City and San Antonio before wrapping things up on Oct. 21 in Sacramento, Calif.

The band will be joined by a handful of special guests—Steel Panther, Beartooth, Man With A Mission and Cherry Bombs—on various dates. The trek is in support of their sixth new album Hydrograd that dropped on June 30. Stone Sour's new tour announcement follows their joint "The Serenity of Summer" tour with collaborators and friends Korn, which began on June 22 and plans to end on Aug. 1.