Some doors can't be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27. pic.twitter.com/NALL5HQalg— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2017
You ready for some thrills this morning? Stranger Things Season 2 is creeping closer than we think, as Netflix announced the series will officially return on October 27—fittingly just in time for Halloween. The exciting news comes with a new teaser with the ominous caption: "Some doors can't be closed."
The 25-second clip opens with a "1984 only gets stranger" placecard as the chilling theme song (courtesy of Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein) rushes in like dusty winds. We then see our favorite adolescent crew including Mike, Dustin and Lucas frantically riding their bicycles towards a thunderstorm. An additional new poster also teases the same leggy, spider-like monster that we saw in the debut Season 2 trailer.
Back in March, David Harbour (who plays Chief Hopper) explained that diehard Stranger Things fans will be both elated and a bit upset about what's to come for the new season. "We’re going to take a lot of risks. I think people are going to be pissed off by things," he told Deadline. "I think they are going to be elated and excited about things. It’s all further in terms of going on this journey." Finn Wolfhard also told Fuse that we can expect the storylines to go darker, "but I guarantee if you liked Season 1 you will love every minute of Season 2."
Plenty of time to freak out about whatever the hell that is. 🙃 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/sBCt3dQMlO— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 11, 2017
