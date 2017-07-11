You ready for some thrills this morning? Stranger Things Season 2 is creeping closer than we think, as Netflix announced the series will officially return on October 27—fittingly just in time for Halloween. The exciting news comes with a new teaser with the ominous caption: "Some doors can't be closed."

The 25-second clip opens with a "1984 only gets stranger" placecard as the chilling theme song (courtesy of Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein) rushes in like dusty winds. We then see our favorite adolescent crew including Mike, Dustin and Lucas frantically riding their bicycles towards a thunderstorm. An additional new poster also teases the same leggy, spider-like monster that we saw in the debut Season 2 trailer.