SZA is ready to take her CTRL album on the road very soon, as the singer announced CTRL: The Tour today (July 5). She will be joined by two opening acts: St. Louis rapper Smino and Chicago-bred R&B songstress Ravyn Lenae.

The trek will circle around North America, beginning on Aug. 16 in Richmond, Va. before heading to cities like Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, Seattle and San Francisco. SZA plans to tour from August through December (with a brief break in November), and will wrap everything up on Dec. 17 in the town she was born in— St. Louis, Mo.