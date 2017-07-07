Directed by Jamie Thraves (Radiohead, Coldplay, Sam Smith), it finds the singer struggling with his identity. He plays a character leading a complex double life: Robert, the doting husband who is is the life of the party during the day and Betsy, a cross-dressing sex worker. Watch above to see Ritter strut his stuff and get into some trouble with the police. The anthemic "Sweat" is followed by "Close Your Eyes," a tender '80s ballad that reflects the struggles throughout the short film.

Welcome back boys! The All-American Rejects have returned with two new songs to keep fans salivating before the release of their fifth album. First up is "Sweat," which gets a 11-minute mini-movie that stars frontman Tyson Ritter.

Ritter has previously appeared in House Bunny, Miss You Already and Parenthood, so it was great to see him have the chance to flex his incredible acting skills once again. Watch towards the very end to see all the clip's twists and surprise turns. "Sweat" and "Close Your Eyes" are The All-American Rejects' first new music since 2015's "There's a Place."

They are currently working on the follow-up to their fourth album, 2012's Kids in the Street. Ritter teased what's to come from their fifth effort in a Billboard interview:

"We’ve got six tracks on wax. This pairing, 'Close Your Eyes' and 'Sweat,' is a tasting. This is the sauvignon blanc and this is the cabernet. It’s not going to be the same Rejects record because it never is, if you’ve listened to one of our records. This time, to me, the visual offering is so important. The last five years of learning my craft as an actor and really developing that side of being a visual artist in that way has made me realize how important that really is—to put the eyes to the ears. This is going to be more of a visual experience. This record is going to be about your eyes and the headphones."