Hopefully it's not too little too late, but here's the second Dark Tower trailer, reminding you in its badass excellence that the adaptation of Stephen King's magnum opus eight-book series arrives Aug. 4.

Have you wondered recently ifthe Dark Tower movie is close yet, realizing that the shifty release date has never really sunken in for you? Have you forgotten the face of your father that the Tower is getting adapted at all?

Quite a bit here's rehash from the sizzling first trailer, which we got in May (already late for an Aug. 4 release date on a hopeful franchise-starter). We do see that Matthew McConaughey's Man in Black can catch bullets, and that he's in a place with some infamous All Hail the Crimson King writing on the wall. A new beast comes for Jake and Idris Elba's Roland; an earlier theory that we get to spy a place called Algul Siento, home to existence-threatening Breakers, seems likelier than ever before.

Here's The Dark Tower's official synopsis, if it's still as fuzzy as the series' concept often is for newcomers:

There are other worlds than these. Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, the ambitious and expansive story from one of the world’s most celebrated authors, makes its launch to the big screen. The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.

Next, nerd out with a New York Comic Con rookie and veteran as they try to make their way through the convention together: