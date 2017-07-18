Oh hi, Mark!

If you've ever wondered how a movie like The Room ever got made, look no further than The Disaster Artist, a movie from A24 Studios about... making a movie.

James Franco is the infamous Tommy Wiseau, who wrote, directed, produced, executived produced and starred in The Room, a 2003 movie that's about... well, you just have to see it to believe it.

Along with a sneak peek at Franco's tousled black strands, the trailer also reveals a glimpse at Dave Franco as Mark, The Room's goofy second leading man, and Seth Rogan as a deadpan director. If you need reference for the trailer scene, see the original iconic moment below.