The Killers continue their mighty return to the music scene with a slew of exciting news for their long-dedicated Victims.

"Run for Cover" has been unveiled as the latest single to the Las Vegas band's newly announced fifth studio album, Wonderful Wonderful, which will be their first full-length record in five years. The Killers shared that the LP is produced by Jacknife Lee and features 10 songs, plus three deluxe edition bonus tracks. "Run for Cover" follows Wonderful Wonderful's first single "The Man" and recalls some of the Las Vegas band's most anthemic hits and is available for listening above.

Wonderful Wonderful Track List

1. "Wonderful Wonderful"

2. "The Man"

3. "Rut"

4. "Life to Come"

5. "Run for Cover"

6. "Tyson vs Douglas"

7. "Some Kind of Love"

8. "Out of My Mind"

9. "The Calling"

10. "Have All the Songs Been Written?"

Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks

11. "Money on Straight"

12. "The Man (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)"

13. "The Man (Duke Dumont Remix)"