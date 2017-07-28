The Killers continue their mighty return to the music scene with a slew of exciting news for their long-dedicated Victims.
"Run for Cover" has been unveiled as the latest single to the Las Vegas band's newly announced fifth studio album, Wonderful Wonderful, which will be their first full-length record in five years. The Killers shared that the LP is produced by Jacknife Lee and features 10 songs, plus three deluxe edition bonus tracks. "Run for Cover" follows Wonderful Wonderful's first single "The Man" and recalls some of the Las Vegas band's most anthemic hits and is available for listening above.
Wonderful Wonderful Track List
1. "Wonderful Wonderful"
2. "The Man"
3. "Rut"
4. "Life to Come"
5. "Run for Cover"
6. "Tyson vs Douglas"
7. "Some Kind of Love"
8. "Out of My Mind"
9. "The Calling"
10. "Have All the Songs Been Written?"
Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks
11. "Money on Straight"
12. "The Man (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)"
13. "The Man (Duke Dumont Remix)"
While fans can see The Killers at Lollapalooza next week, the band also revealed a slew of 2018 tour dates for North America, which mark their first stateside trek since 2013. Tickets for the tour go on sale Aug. 11 and, for a limited time, some lucky fans get a free copy of Wonderful Wonderful with their ticket purchase. See the dates below:
January 5 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
January 6 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
January 7 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
January 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
January 10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
January 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
January 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
January 15 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
January 16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
January 17 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
January 21 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
January 23 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
January 24 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
January 30 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
February 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
February 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
February 5 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
February 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Get your #FBF on with a classic Fuse interview with The Killers below:
User Comments