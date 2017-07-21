That's right—Rick, Maggie, Darryl, The Saviors and more are returning! After paying tribute to stuntman John Bernecker, who tragically passed away while working on the set of The Walking Dead, the cast delivered the intense teaser for Season 8 at the 2017 Comic-Con International: San Diego. The trailer opens with Father Gabriel (played by Seth Gilliam) extremely terrified of whatever Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has in store. “I hope you’ve got your shitting pants on,” he says to the preacher. "Cause you are about to shit your pants." The rest of the teaser accelerates to an all-out war over The Kingdom. The teaser alludes to Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Jesus (Tom Payne) of The Hilltop Colony and Rick (Andrew Lincoln) joining forces to fight the pesky Saviors.

Rick's voice creeps into the teaser as he assembles the groups together and gives the little bit of faith they need before going head-to-head with Negan. "When I first met him, Jesus said my world was gonna get a whole lot bigger. We found that world. We found each other. That bigger world is ours, by right. Those who use and take and kill, we end them. With everything we've beaten, everything we've endured, everything we've risen above, everything we've become. No matter what comes next, we've won! We've already won!" Stick around for an eerie surprise at the end of the teaser.