The first book is titled Harry Potter: A History of Magic—The Book of the Exhibition. According to The Globe and Mail , it "promises to take readers through subjects studied at Potter's wizarding school." The second book, Harry Potter—A Journey Through A History of Magic, will focus on the mysterious elements that us fans were always curious about: alchemy, unicorns and ancient witchcraft. Both will be published in October 2017 and are available for pre-order right here.

It's time to return to Hogwarts! British publishing house Bloomsbury announced two new Harry Potter books will be published this fall. The release goes along with the British Library's "A History of Magic," an exhibition all about the Potterverse, which runs from this October through February 2018.

But that's not all! Entertainment Weekly points out an illustrated version of the third novel in the series, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, is set for an Oct. 3, 2017 release. As with Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets, this book will have illustrations by Jim Kay. Last month, J.K. Rowling honored the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. “20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others,” she tweeted. “It’s been wonderful. Thank you. #HarryPotter20.”

As part of the celebration, Bloomsbury (the original U.K. publishers) will release four new Hogwarts House editions of the debut book. Pottermore fans can also enter to win a trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. The Harry Potter franchise continues to take over two decades later, with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child set to open on Broadway's Lyric Theatre on April 22, 2018.

