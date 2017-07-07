Twenty One Pilots officially broke into the mainstream in 2015 with their Blurryface album going platinum, boasting two Top 5 singles and parlaying into tons of successful festival and solo tour dates. While most thought the final U.S. leg of their Emotional Roadshow World Tour, that concluded with their Tour de Columbus shows last month, would signal an upcoming break for the guys, it appears something is coming from the duo.
The guys began their mysterious teasing by sharing a concert image with both Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun in the crowd, with the lyrics, "You'll have to come and find me" from Blurryface album track "Polarize" written backwards on top:
July 6, 2017
The guys continued the teasing, including loads of different Blurryface lyrics that sent fans into a tizzy wondering what the band was hinting. Continuing the current album era? A new album? New tour?
Of course, the posts sent fans into a tizzy with a slew of theories coming out about the images with most thinking the guys were signaling moving towards a new album or era:
OH!! I get it! This is Blurryface looking outward, thats Y words R backwards! He went 2 sleep or died #twentyonepilots pic.twitter.com/IjoAl1B3cN— Jill (@FigureSk8ingMom) July 7, 2017
So if the eye is looking at us, then this is just blurryface watching us and letting us know he's never gone. You have to find him. pic.twitter.com/vZdpi3nvXk— tima•30 (@wingsofhumility) July 6, 2017
i have a theory, when the eye fully closes, it'll open up and reveal a new era. #twentyonepilots @twentyonepilots— k (@kia5655) July 6, 2017
What's actually happening? No one seems to know, but we'll be anxiously awaiting what's next.
