Twenty One Pilots officially broke into the mainstream in 2015 with their Blurryface album going platinum, boasting two Top 5 singles and parlaying into tons of successful festival and solo tour dates. While most thought the final U.S. leg of their Emotional Roadshow World Tour, that concluded with their Tour de Columbus shows last month, would signal an upcoming break for the guys, it appears something is coming from the duo.

The guys began their mysterious teasing by sharing a concert image with both Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun in the crowd, with the lyrics, "You'll have to come and find me" from Blurryface album track "Polarize" written backwards on top: