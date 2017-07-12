One of the biggest and most underplayed aspects of Tyler, the Creator is how much he works on progressing from album to album. Scum Fuck Flower Boy, coming July 21, has the unenviable task of following up 2015's Cherry Bomb, but it's sounding up to the challenge. Check out the 26-year-old's latest, "Boredom," above. It's got Corinne Bailey Rae, Rex Orange County and Anna of the North.

Tyler, the Creator started his Flower Boy hype with two singles, "Who Dat Boy" and "911 / Mr. Lonely," at the end of June. He also did a fire feature on Frank Ocean's "Biking" earlier this year alongside Mr. Jay-Z.

