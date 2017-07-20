Tyler, the Creator's fourth LP is about to drop, and in the meantime, he's been teasing us with a steady stream of new music.

His latest, "I Ain't Got Time!," is a driving, jangly psychedelic joint that has the same synth-y vibe as "Who Dat Boy." The song was created in-between recording sessions of Kanye West's The Life of Pablo. While 'Ye was taking a siesta, Tyler started creating.

"There was a mic right here, and [I said to engineer Noah Goldstein], 'Just start recording me.' I just started smacking, started clapping, started making weird noises and then added a [bass sound]," he told Zane Lowe of Beats 1 Radio. "I was like, 'Kanye should take this song. He would sound so much cooler saying, "I ain't got time!" than me.'"

Turns out, Kanye wasn't into it so we've got another track for Flower Boy instead. (We're not mad about it.) Another fun fact? Tyler really, really wanted Nicki Minaj to do a guest verse on the new track, but she couldn't think of a verse to lay down.