Tyler, the Creator's long-awaited fourth LP, Flower Boy, just dropped and needless to say, it's full of smooth, goofy heat. Besides addictive hooks, killer guest features and whirring beats, Tyler mulls over sexuality, loneliness and the never-ending search for fulfillment. Below, find the best, most insightful and raw lyrics from the album. From "Where This Flower Blooms"

Tell these Black kids they could be who they are

Dye your hair blue, shit, I'll do it too

Look, I smell like Chanel From "See You Again"

Any time I count sheep

That's the only way we make up

You exist behind my eyelids, my eyelids

I don't wanna wake up From "See You Again"

Cupid hit me, cupid hit me with precision, eye

Wonder if you look both ways

When you cross my mind

From "Who Dat Boy"

Fuck global warming, my neck is so frío

I'm currently lookin' for '95 Leo

My mom say she worried because I'm so ill

I should stay in bed, but got too much bread

To make, she said watch my weight

So I stayed home and start eatin' some meals From "Pothole"

Don't get it twisted, nigga, I'm still hungry, oh he lonely

All my friends talk about their hoes and tenderonies

But all I can show 'em is a couple cars and more things

That I've made in the couple past month, he's on, please From "Pothole"

Everyone is a sheep, me, a lone wolf

Nobody gon' make a peep 'cause everyone wants some wool

Since everyone is a sheep, not everyone here is cool

Man I'd rather drown in a pool by myself than fuck with their fleece From "Pothole"

I just want that garden and that Batmobile

Good health, success, time on earth worthwhile

Find somebody who love me and raise a couple of lizards

But my vehicle's good for now, that's in a couple of miles

From "Garden Shed"

Ain't no reason to pretend

Garden shed, garden shed, garden shed

Garden shed for the garçons

Them feelings that I was guardin'

Heavy on my mind From "Garden Shed"

Truth is, since a youth kid, thought it was a phase

Thought it'd be like the phrase; "poof," gone

But, it's still goin' on From "Boredom"

Cellular not amusing and I hope someone will

Message me with some plans that are amusing as well

Cause I haven’t seen the exit of these walls since before this morning From "Boredom"

My friends suck, fuck 'em, I'm over 'em

"Hi y'all, y'all ain't hit me all day

What the fuck is the problem? Is it me?

'Cause I'm not solved, I'm... bored."

From "I Ain't Got Time!"

Been the man with a pickle plan, niggas know the deal

When I sell the carnival, I bet I get a 100 mil'

Next line will have 'em like "Woah"

I've been kissing white boys since 2004 From "911 / Mr Lonely"

I'm the loneliest man alive

But I keep on dancing to throw 'em off

I'm gon' run out of moves 'cause I can't groove to the blues

If you know any DJs, tell 'em to call me at 911 From "911 / Mr. Lonely"

They say the loudest in the room is weak

That's what they assume, but I disagree

I say the loudest in the room

Is prolly the loneliest one in the room (that's me) From "911 / Mr. Lonely"

Purchase some things until I'm annoyed

These items is fillin' the void

Been fillin' it for so long

I don't even know if it's shit I enjoy