The Walking Dead stuntman John Bernecker has died after an accident on the show's set in Georgia.

Variety reports that Bernecker fell more than 20 feet off a balcony onto a concrete floor which caused a serious head injury and required him to be transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter. Coweta County coroner Richard Hawk confirmed that Bernecker died at Atlanta Medical Center of "blunt force trauma due to his fall." Variety adds that he was reportedly placed on a ventilator after the accident, which was turned off on Thursday.

AMC announced that they've temporarily shut down production on the show's upcoming eighth season.