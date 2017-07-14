The Walking Dead stuntman John Bernecker has died after an accident on the show's set in Georgia.
Variety reports that Bernecker fell more than 20 feet off a balcony onto a concrete floor which caused a serious head injury and required him to be transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter. Coweta County coroner Richard Hawk confirmed that Bernecker died at Atlanta Medical Center of "blunt force trauma due to his fall." Variety adds that he was reportedly placed on a ventilator after the accident, which was turned off on Thursday.
AMC announced that they've temporarily shut down production on the show's upcoming eighth season.
"We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set," AMC said in a statement. "He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production."
Bernecker worked on major Hollywood films like Logan, Olympus Has Fallen and several of The Hunger Games movies. He is also listed as having worked in upcoming flicks like Black Panther and Rampage.
The 15 Best 'The Walking Dead' Comic Book Covers Ever
To celebrate writer Robert Kirkman and illustrator Tony Moore's landmark 150th issue, we've collected the most stunning covers from the series, running 12 years and counting
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead
User Comments