Fuse has been closely following the new It movie's progress for months, and today is a big day for horror fans. Warner Bros. Pictures just released the first official trailer for the retelling of the Stephen King classic and we. are. shook! In the new It trailer (watch above) we see more of the new Pennywise the clown than ever before and even hear his voice for the first time!

In March the movie's first teaser trailer was released and did just that: teased us with quick shots of the terrifying clown. In this new full trailer we see much more of Pennywise, including in full attack mode, chasing Richie, played by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, in what seems like an attic full of creepy clowns. Plus, an easter egg for fans of the original 1990 TV movie: at 2:15 there's a clown doll that looks a lot like the original Pennywise.