Wonder Woman 2 can't come soon enough, but at least details of its plot can. ScreenRant hears from "production details" (and The Wrap echoes this) that the Gal Gadot–starring sequel will see our heroine fighting the good Cold War fight against the Soviet Union in the 1980s.
Chris Pine's Steve Trevor is supposedly also returning, which is...exceedingly odd. The site says "the production team is expected to remain on board for the sequel" and director Patty Jenkins is working on the script, although she hasn't officially signed on to return.
Wonder Woman, released on June 2, has earned $368 million in America and $745 million total worldwide. Over the weekend, Ryan Reynolds congratulated the film after it passed Deadpool's domestic gross to become the No. 10 superhero movie of all time in the U.S.
