Wonder Woman 2 can't come soon enough, but at least details of its plot can. ScreenRant hears from "production details" (and The Wrap echoes this) that the Gal Gadot–starring sequel will see our heroine fighting the good Cold War fight against the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

Chris Pine's Steve Trevor is supposedly also returning, which is...exceedingly odd. The site says "the production team is expected to remain on board for the sequel" and director Patty Jenkins is working on the script, although she hasn't officially signed on to return.