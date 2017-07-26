Good news, DC fans! Warner Bros. have finally revealed the Wonder Woman 2 release date. Look out for Gal Gadot's solo ass-kicking action on the big screen on Dec. 13, 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Patty Jenkins (who directed this summer's blockbuster smash) is still in talks with the studio to return for the sequel. But as of press time, she is not yet confirmed to return to helm the project. June's Wonder Woman was a box office hit, grossing more than $368 million in the U.S. and $745 million total worldwide. The Verge also points out it is now the third biggest Warner Bros. movie of all time, following The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.