Good news, DC fans! Warner Bros. have finally revealed the Wonder Woman 2 release date. Look out for Gal Gadot's solo ass-kicking action on the big screen on Dec. 13, 2019.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Patty Jenkins (who directed this summer's blockbuster smash) is still in talks with the studio to return for the sequel. But as of press time, she is not yet confirmed to return to helm the project. June's Wonder Woman was a box office hit, grossing more than $368 million in the U.S. and $745 million total worldwide. The Verge also points out it is now the third biggest Warner Bros. movie of all time, following The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.
Some rumored details of the sequel's plot began circling earlier this month. ScreenRant hears from "production details" that the sequel will see our heroine fighting the good Cold War fight against the Soviet Union in the 1980s. Chris Pine's Steve Trevor is reportedly also returning. Wonder Woman 2 follows the original Patty Jenkins-directed blockbuster, which was released on June 2, 2017.
Before then, you can see the badass superhero in Justice League when it hits theaters on Nov. 17, 2017. Jump from the DC movieverse to the TV side with our interview with Keiynan Lonsdale, a.k.a. Kid Flash on The CW's The Flash:
