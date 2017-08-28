INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: (L-R) Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Ally Brooke of Fifth Harmony perform onsta
Fuse was in the audience for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards and witnessed several moments the cameras didn't share with viewers at home. Here are five behind-the-scenes moments Fuse caught.

1. A Fifth Harmony dancer fell and the foursome hugged after mic drop

Best Pop Video winner Fifth Harmony started their performance with a faux fifth member, representing the departed Camila Cabello, falling off stage. But there was one more fall the cameras didn't catch for the telecast. During a fiery dance break, a backup dancer jumped off the risers and took a tumble. The performance ended with a synced mic drop from Ally, Dinah, Lauren and Normani. When the cameras cut away to the next presenters, the ladies breathed a sigh of relief and embraced each other in a group hug. 

2. "Fuck Donald Trump" played during a commercial break

While the crew cleared remnants of Lorde's interpretive dance performance off the stage during a commercial break, the in-house DJs blasted rapper YG and Nipsey Hussle's "FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)." The song riled up the crowd with several attendees getting up to dance.  

3. Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' blasted during soundcheck

Fifty minutes before showtime while the producers were testing the sound system and getting the crowd prepared for the live telecast, they played Taylor Swift's new song "Look What You Made Me Do." Fans knew Swift's music video would premiere at the VMAs, but the soundcheck moment made some audience members think Swift might also perform the song at some point during the show. Adding more speculation were the the LED wristbands left on every seat. Swift's 1989 World Tour used similar wristbands at every tour stop. Swift ended up not performing or appearing at all. 

4. Pink and her dancers got hyped up with Nicki Minaj and Yo Gotti's 'Rake It Up'

Off-camera, Michael Jackson Video Vanguard recipient Pink waited onstage for an awkwardly long time. Just before her performance, the DJs got her and her dancers hyped up with Nicki Minaj and Yo Gotti's new song "Rake It Up." The dancers used the moment as a warmup, grooving on top of the car that Pink would later use to fly from one stage to another during her medley (watch the performance below).

5. Katy Perry awkwardly waited on top of a giant ball and hoop before and after performing

While Kendrick Lamar was accepting the award for Video of the Year, Katy Perry was on another stage standing on a giant basketball ready to start her Nicki Minaj-assisted performance of "Swish Swish" (watch below). After flying above the audience amid inflatable basketballs and finishing the song on top of a basketball hoop, she stayed there for more than a minute after the VMAs officially ended on TV. Once the crew finally got her down, she greeted the crowd while photographers took final snaps of her. 

