Aaron Carter continues to share his personal journey with fans, as he came out as bisexual in a heartfelt message posted on social media over the weekend. This marked the first time the artist shared his sexuality in a public matter. “To start off, I would like to say that I love each and every one of my fans. There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life," Carter began the candid letter. "This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me.” He continued, "I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was 13 years old I started to find boys and girls attractive."

Carter then reflected on his first experience with a male, whom he "had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with." The singer wraps up his statement by stressing how much music has become a safe space for him and that his ultimate goal is to be satisfied. He later responded to the outpouring of love and support the following day. "Waking up so overwhelmed by your love and support," he tweeted. "Looking forward to seeing you all this Thursday in my hometown."

Waking up so overwhelmed by your love and support. 🤗 Looking forward to seeing you all this Thursday in my hometown. 🙏🏻 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 6, 2017