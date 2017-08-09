Aaron Carter revealed in a candid open letter over the weekend that he is bisexual, and he is now explaining the reason why he decided to wait so long. During his appearance on The Bert Show, Carter discussed the "new chapter" of his life.
The 29-year-old stated that now was the right time:
"I'm a single guy again, recently came out as bisexual, so that's who I am. And I'm just taking it one minute, and one day, and one comment at a time. All I can say is that I'm really looking forward to the future right now, and whether I choose to be with a man or a woman is my decision, and no one else's...To be honest, I’ve been thinking about it for many years. I just felt like it was something I needed to do… It was something that I just felt like was important and I needed to say. It was a part of a new chapter of turning 30, on Dec. 7 this year.”
The pop singer also admitted the "turmoil" and "personal issues" following the breakup with girlfriend Madison Beer pushed him more to reveal his truth. “I had discussed it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn't really understand it and she didn't want [to]," Carter explains. "And that was it. So we left it mutual and parted ways.”
Click here to hear the interview in full, where the singer also dives into the death of his father Bob and current relationship with older brother Nick. Below, watch Aaron Carter talk about his LøVë EP (released in February) and regaining his place in music with Fuse:
