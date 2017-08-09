Aaron Carter revealed in a candid open letter over the weekend that he is bisexual, and he is now explaining the reason why he decided to wait so long. During his appearance on The Bert Show, Carter discussed the "new chapter" of his life.

The 29-year-old stated that now was the right time:

"I'm a single guy again, recently came out as bisexual, so that's who I am. And I'm just taking it one minute, and one day, and one comment at a time. All I can say is that I'm really looking forward to the future right now, and whether I choose to be with a man or a woman is my decision, and no one else's...To be honest, I’ve been thinking about it for many years. I just felt like it was something I needed to do… It was something that I just felt like was important and I needed to say. It was a part of a new chapter of turning 30, on Dec. 7 this year.”