Chance The Rapper: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images; The Killers: Safeconcerts/Barcroft Images via Getty Images; Jay-Z: Kyle Gustafson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Are you ready for Austin City Limits 2017? The festival isn't set to take over Texas until October, but the day-by-day schedule was announced today (Aug. 17) to give you just enough time to plan out the busy weekend with friends. We broke down the headlining acts per day for weekends one and two below: Friday, Oct. 6 & Oct. 13

The xx

Jay-Z Saturday, Oct. 7 & Oct. 14

Chance the Rapper

Red Hot Chili Peppers Sunday, Oct. 8 & Oct. 15

Gorillaz

The Killers

But as with every festival, there are many conflicting times. How will one choose between Solange and Martin Garrix? Or Run the Jewels and BADBADNOTGOOD? Or Spoon and Tove Lo? In any case, more than 140 of your favorite music acts (like D.R.A.M., Jamila Woods, Portugal. The Man, A$AP Ferg, First Aid Kit and Eagles of Death Metal) are set to perform at ACL Fest this year. The event will go down from Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15—in the Texas city's Zilker Park.

The #ACLFest 2017 Schedule is here! Use the Official App or MyFest to create your own Custom Schedule. https://t.co/9emW8cFt4I pic.twitter.com/5dYZKo6niX — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) August 17, 2017