Are you ready for even more American Horror Story: Cult teasers? Well the official website unlocked a handful of new photos that reveal five character names, as Entertainment Weekly points out.
The chilling images shows actress Alison Pill as the butcher knife-wielding Ivy Mayfair-Richards, Billie Lourd as Winter Anderson (who is sitting next to clown dolls a little too comfortably), Billy Eichner as the concerned-looking Harrison Wilton, Cheyenne Jackson as Dr. Rudy Vincent and Colton Haynes as the handsome Detective Samuels.
The new posters come a few days after AHS co-creator confirmed that show veteran Emma Roberts will officially be making a return to Season 7. "Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action," he caption an Instagram photo of the actress donning a trench coat and knife.
The other confirmed Cult cast members are Leslie Grossman (What I Like About You, Nip/Tuck), series regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters as well as Lena Dunham. The internet was none too pleased about Murphy choosing the Girls star. Check out the new character reveals below:
Click here for our complete guide to American Horror Story: Cult and look out for the Season 7 premiere on Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. In the meantime, keep the thrills going by watching Elizabeth Reaser explain why filming Ouija: Origin of Evil was "psychologically terrifying":
