Are you ready for even more American Horror Story: Cult teasers? Well the official website unlocked a handful of new photos that reveal five character names, as Entertainment Weekly points out.

The chilling images shows actress Alison Pill as the butcher knife-wielding Ivy Mayfair-Richards, Billie Lourd as Winter Anderson (who is sitting next to clown dolls a little too comfortably), Billy Eichner as the concerned-looking Harrison Wilton, Cheyenne Jackson as Dr. Rudy Vincent and Colton Haynes as the handsome Detective Samuels.