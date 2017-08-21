Watch it begin. Witness the opening credits for #AHSCult. pic.twitter.com/7X3Cy9W7DV— AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 21, 2017
We're just a few weeks away from the American Horror Story: Cult premiere, and FX decided to drop the new season's opening credits today to keep the anticipation growing. Running for just over a minute, it begins to unveil the connection between the election theme and the terrifying clown cult teasers.
Scenes of someone washing their bloodied hands, people donning Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton masks, a crew carrying a casket, a swarm of bees clowns and a blood-soaked flag fire away as the cast members names appear throughout. AHS franchise staples Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Cheyenne Jackson, as well as newcomers Billie Lourd Allison Pill are all included in the credits.
The opening credits hints at the franchise returning to their gruesome, no-holds-barred roots, but we'll have to judge that for ourselves once Cult premieres on Sept. 5. Colton Haynes, Leslie Grossman, Lena Dunham, Billy Eichner, Emma Roberts, Frances Conroy, Mare Winningham and Adina Porter are also cast for Season 7.
