We're just a few weeks away from the American Horror Story: Cult premiere, and FX decided to drop the new season's opening credits today to keep the anticipation growing. Running for just over a minute, it begins to unveil the connection between the election theme and the terrifying clown cult teasers.

Scenes of someone washing their bloodied hands, people donning Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton masks, a crew carrying a casket, a swarm of bees clowns and a blood-soaked flag fire away as the cast members names appear throughout. AHS franchise staples Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Cheyenne Jackson, as well as newcomers Billie Lourd Allison Pill are all included in the credits.