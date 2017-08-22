The American Horror Story: Cult news just keeps rolling in! The latest is the most exciting thus far, as FX dropped the Season 7 trailer on the series' official website.

It kicks off in Michigan during last year's election night, with Ally Mayfair-Richards (played by Sarah Paulson) legitimately freaking out after seeing the results that Trump will be the next president. Her reaction is juxtaposed by the blue-haired Kai (Evan Peters), who humps his television with excitement over the election. We then get a peek inside the lives of Paulson's character, who is married to Ivy (Allison Pill).