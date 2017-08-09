Is this what dreams are made of? On America's Got Talent last night, a troupe of handsome Air Force pilots busted out an a cappela rendition of classic boy band *NSYNC to swoon audiences cheering them on and at home.

Watch above as In the Stairwell take on 2000 hit "Bye Bye Bye" with on-point vocals and cute choreography. The performance even earned a standing ovation from judge Seal.