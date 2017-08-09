Is this what dreams are made of? On America's Got Talent last night, a troupe of handsome Air Force pilots busted out an a cappela rendition of classic boy band *NSYNC to swoon audiences cheering them on and at home.
Watch above as In the Stairwell take on 2000 hit "Bye Bye Bye" with on-point vocals and cute choreography. The performance even earned a standing ovation from judge Seal.
We won't spoil if the guys moved on in the competition—check a recap or Wikipedia—but this performance is definitely one to remember and will put you in a nostalgic mood all day.
After you watch, keep your a cappella feels going with our interview with Kirstin from the world's most famous a cappella group Pentatonix below:
