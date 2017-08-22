To hold you over until the new Angels & Airwaves album arrives, the band has released an acoustic EP of four songs from 2006's We Don't Need To Whisper. It's available to download for $4.99.
The EP features new renditions of "Valkyrie Missile," "Distraction," "Do It For Me Now" and "The Adventure."
The acoustic EP comes just weeks after Tom DeLonge told fans an new Angels & Airwaves album is "in the works." This sixth studio album will be the band's first release since 2014's The Dream Walker.
Watch this classic Fuse interview of Angels & Airwaves gushing about 2007's I-Empire nearly 10 years ago:
