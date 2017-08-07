Hearts are breaking everywhere as one of Hollywood's favorite couples—Anna Faris and Chris Pratt—have announced they are separating. The pair, who were married for eight years, revealed the news in a joint statement on social media last night (Aug. 6).
"We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," Faris wrote in a text message shared on Twitter. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We love each other and will always cherish our time together." Pratt also shared a similar note on his Facebook page.
The two actors met on set of their 2007 film, Take Me Home Tonight, while Faris was still married to her first husband Ben Indra. They got married in July 2009 and have one son, four-year-old Jack, and quickly became one of Hollywood's biggest and most loved couples. But a few weeks prior to the separation announcement, PEOPLE points out they were having struggles in their relationship.
August 7, 2017
“I don’t think that’s something, when you’re an actor, that you’re prepared for,” Faris told PEOPLE last month about being one-half of a power couple. “There are two different roles that you play—the one on-camera and the one in public. That’s the tricky part.” The actress recently starred in The Emoji Movie, while Pratt is returning as Peter Quill / Star-Lord in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018.
