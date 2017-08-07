LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Actor Chris Pratt (R) and his wife actress Anna Faris attend the UK screening of "Guardians of t
Hearts are breaking everywhere as one of Hollywood's favorite couples—Anna Faris and Chris Pratt—have announced they are separating. The pair, who were married for eight years, revealed the news in a joint statement on social media last night (Aug. 6).

"We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," Faris wrote in a text message shared on Twitter. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We love each other and will always cherish our time together." Pratt also shared a similar note on his Facebook page.

The two actors met on set of their 2007 film, Take Me Home Tonight, while Faris was still married to her first husband Ben Indra. They got married in July 2009 and have one son, four-year-old Jack, and quickly became one of Hollywood's biggest and most loved couples. But a few weeks prior to the separation announcement, PEOPLE points out they were having struggles in their relationship.

“I don’t think that’s something, when you’re an actor, that you’re prepared for,” Faris told PEOPLE last month about being one-half of a power couple. “There are two different roles that you play—the one on-camera and the one in public. That’s the tricky part.” The actress recently starred in The Emoji Movie, while Pratt is returning as Peter Quill / Star-Lord in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018.

23 Hollywood Breakups That Broke Our Hearts

From Brangelina to Bennifer, the latest A-list actor divorce brings back the still-unhealed wounds from these ill-fated Hollywood love stories

September 21, 2016
Liev Schreiber + Naomi Watts

The Ray Donovan actor/four-time Golden Globe nominee and the Birdman actress/two-time Oscar nominee split in September 2016 after 11 years together, writing in a statement:

“Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple. It is with great love, respect and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship."

Watts and Schreiber have two sons, Sasha and Samuel.

Brad Pitt + Angelina Jolie

Modern Hollywood's most glamorous romance went kaput on Sept. 20, 2016. The actors said they fell in love working together on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith and spent more than a decade together, caring for their six children. –Jeff Benjamin

Reese Witherspoon + Ryan Phillippe

They were the Cruel Intentions couple that defined an era, but even these beautiful blondes couldn't stay together. They were married for seven years, had two gorgeous children, but when news of their 2007 split came to surface, many of us questioned our own love lives. –Jeff Benjamin

Chris Rock + Malaak Compton

The comedian/actor filed for divorce from his wife, the founder of two nonprofit organizations, in December 2014 after 19 years of marriage. They have two daughters together. –Zach Dionne

Amy Poehler + Will Arnett

Two of showbiz's funniest and most charming people, Poehler and Arnett started dating in 2000, got married in '03, appeared on Arrested Development, Blades of Glory and Parks and Recreation together, had two sons, Archie and Abel, and split in 2012. We wept. –Zach Dionne

Ashton Kutcher + Demi Moore

Everyone's favorite May/December romance between That '70s Show/G.I. Jane actors ended in 2011 after six years of marriage. Their divorce wasn't finalized for two years. –Zach Dionne

Helena Bonham Carter + Tim Burton

The American writer/director and British actress met in 2001 on the set of the Planet of the Apes remake, going on to make more than a half-dozen films together, having a son and a daughter, and spending 13 years together before separating. "Sometimes you're not meant to be forever together," Bonham Carter told Red magazine in 2015, "But that was a gift, a massive gift. We gave each other children and a lot more." –Zach Dionne

Kristen Stewart + Robert Pattinson

Twlight focused on the relationship of Robert Pattison as a vampire and Kristen Stewart as a wannabe vampire, and many people wanted it to be real life. But despite the are they/aren’t they relationship from 2008 to 2014, their love life will remain a fantasy. –Emilee Lindner

Ryan Gosling + Rachel McAdams

Even though it was well known that Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams hated each other on the set of The Notebook, the two made their onscreen chemistry come alive two years after filming the movie. They had an on-again/off-again relationship from 2005 to 2008. –Emilee Lindner

Idina Menzel + Taye Diggs

Unfortunately their mutual love for musicals (they starred in the Broadway production and movie version of Rent) wasn’t enough to keep this couple together. After being married for 10 years, Diggs and Menzel separated in 2013. –Bianca Gracie

David Arquette + Courteney Cox

One of Hollywood's modern-day royal couples, this one particularly stung as the duo had created their own production company—fittingly named Coquette Productions—which is now owned solely by Cox. The two apparently remain friendly. –Jeff Benjamin

Brad Pitt + Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were Hollywood’s Golden Couple during their five-year marriage, which lasted from 2000 to 2005. The two actors met during a blind date put together by their agent, but their relationship came to a halt when Pitt started filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith, co-starring future wife Angelina Jolie. –Emilee Lindner

Ben Affleck + Jennifer Lopez

This couple (affectionally referred to as "Bennifer") may have only been together from 2002-04, but they managed to give us a whirlwind of huge pop culture moments. Affleck influenced one of J. Lo's best albums to date, This Is Me…Then, which was almost enough to make us forget the disastrous Gigli movie (almost).
–Bianca Gracie

Johnny Depp + Vanessa Paradis

These two have been together since 1998, so it was a surprise to see them break up 14 years later. Johnny and Vanessa seemed meant to be together: they’re both very good-looking and have a love for music and acting. But post-split, Vanessa’s music career continues to thrive while Johnny has tainted his own image with the recent Amber Heart drama. –Bianca Gracie

Vanessa Hudgens + Zac Efron

High school romance is a cruel temptress, but High School Musical romance is even more devastating: the former Disney Channel co-stars ended their five-year relationship in 2010. –Jason Lipshutz

Nina Dobrev + Ian Somerhalder

The Vampire Diaries co-stars sunk their teeth into a real-life romance for fans to obsess over, but the couple split in 2013. One year later, they won “Best Chemistry” at the People’s Choice Awards, which is maybe the most awkward thing you can accomplish with an ex. –Bianca Gracie

Heidi Klum + Seal

Heidi and Seal renewed their vows for all seven years they were married, but in September of 2012, they announced a split. The supermodel and the "Kiss from a Rose" singer have three kids together, and Seal had adopted Klum's child from a previous relationship. Their divorce took three years to finalize. –Emilee Lindner

Drew Barrymore + Will Kopelman

When Drew settled down with her art consultant beau it really seemed like the troubled-child-star-turned-Hollywood-maven had figured things out. The dude seemed incredibly normal and perfect for the former wild child, plus they had two kids together! Yet, after five years the couple filed for divorce, leading us to keep on rooting for Drew.
–Jeff Benjamin

Ryan Reynolds + Scarlett Johansson

Two of the most beautiful people in human history ended their two-year marriage/three-year relationship in 2010. "The logistics of being with another actor are challenging," Johansson reflected to Cosmopolitan in 2016. "There has to be a real understanding of how you share your time, especially when two people's careers are going at the same rate. Or even if one person is more successful than the other, that also proves challenging. There may be a competitive thing."
–Zach Dionne

Jon Hamm + Jennifer Westfeldt

Mad Men’s leading man and his girlfriend of 18 years seemed like the real deal, especially when Westfeldt stayed by Hamm’s side during his brief stint in rehab. Alas, the couple collectively broke the world’s heart with an official split in September 2015. –Brooke Bunce

Paula Patton + Robin Thicke

"Blurred Lines" star Robin Thicke and actress Paula Patton were married for nine years before Patton filed for divorce in 2014. Months later, Thicke released an album titled Paula, with a lead single titled "Get Her Back"; the two are still not back together. –Jason Lipshutz

Melanie Griffith + Antonio Banderas

Gasps rang through Hollywood when the pair announced their divorce in 2014 after being married for 18 years. Thankfully the two actors, who have one daughter together, Stella Banderas, still remain friends. –Bianca Gracie

Susan Sarandon + Tim Robbins

The actors spent 23 years as a couple before breaking up in 2009. They have two adult sons. "Of course you feel like a failure," Saradon told Reuters three years after the split. "It's a big deal, but again, it's an opportunity to grow." –Zach Dionne

