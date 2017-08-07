Hearts are breaking everywhere as one of Hollywood's favorite couples—Anna Faris and Chris Pratt—have announced they are separating. The pair, who were married for eight years, revealed the news in a joint statement on social media last night (Aug. 6).

"We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," Faris wrote in a text message shared on Twitter. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We love each other and will always cherish our time together." Pratt also shared a similar note on his Facebook page.