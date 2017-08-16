A$AP Mob return with yet another undeniable banger "Feels So Good," and the accompanying video channels the Harlem crew's fiery chemistry. The concept is fairly simple, with Ferg, Rocky, Ant, Nast, Twelvyy and more transform the set of their photo shoot into a mini party.
The video's quality is quite blurry and pixelated in a way that reflects the Mob's energy as they dance, shake and jump against a white background. They first debuted the track on Tuesday night during their backstage performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Feels So Good" is the lead single from the upcoming Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy mixtape, which drops on Aug. 25.
The video is just one of the promotions that's part of A$AP Mob's month-long takeover, which they've appropriately dubbed "AWGEST." A$AP Twelvyy's debut album 12 was released on Aug. 4, with A$AP Ferg's third LP Still Striving set to arrive this Friday (Aug. 18). The Mob's Too Cozy Tour will kick off on Sept. 23.
TOO COZY TOUR KICKIN OFF THIS FALL https://t.co/rpsPm0vfzQ pic.twitter.com/VLqbQwwCUE— A$AP MOB (@ASAPMOB) July 25, 2017
Below, check out A$AP Ferg recall that wacky time that Katy Perry walked in on his recording session:
User Comments