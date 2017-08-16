A$AP Mob return with yet another undeniable banger "Feels So Good," and the accompanying video channels the Harlem crew's fiery chemistry. The concept is fairly simple, with Ferg, Rocky, Ant, Nast, Twelvyy and more transform the set of their photo shoot into a mini party.

The video's quality is quite blurry and pixelated in a way that reflects the Mob's energy as they dance, shake and jump against a white background. They first debuted the track on Tuesday night during their backstage performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Feels So Good" is the lead single from the upcoming Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy mixtape, which drops on Aug. 25.