Beyoncé is offering to help her hometown of Houston, Texas as the city is in dire need of support following Hurricane Harvey. As of now, more than 30,000 people have been affected by one of the worst flooding incidents in history.

“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” the singer told The Houston Chronicle in a statement. “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor [Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston] to implement a plan to help as many as we can." BeyGOOD is Beyoncé philanthropy venture that was launched in 2013 in an effort to support communities with food, clothing, housing and medical assistance.