Beyoncé continues to show her admiration for Prince in the upcoming book Prince: A Private View, where she's written the foreword. It will feature glossy images of the late cultural icon Afshin Shahidi.

“Truth be told, the word ‘icon’ only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me,” Beyoncé wrote in the book's introduction, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. The singer has a long history with Prince, sharing the stage with him for the first time at the 2004 GRAMMYs. Beyoncé later covered a bevy of his classic songs in concert, including "The Beautiful Ones" at Glastonbury in 2011, a reworking of Prince's "Darling Nikki" that was dedicated to Nicki Minaj in 2015 and "Purple Rain" in honor of the star during her 2016 Formation World Tour.