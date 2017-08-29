Looks like a new season of her hit Fuse series Big Freedia Bounces Back , starting Tues. Sept. 12, isn't the only thing Big Freedia 's been working on. Freedia just dropped "Dive," a new collaboration with fellow New Orleans legend and hip-hop icon, Mannie Fresh. Get a first listen to the party-ready track below, before the song's wide release Friday. Good luck trying not to bounce in your seat all day to this bop.

If you love "Dive" as much as we do, you're in luck because the song comes from Big Freedia and Mannie Fresh's upcoming The Bounce Back collaborative mixtape/playlist, set for release next week. Stay tuned to Fuse.tv for more on that, and check back here later today for an exclusive interview with Freedia and Mannie Fresh about the project.

This isn't the first time Freedia and Mannie Fresh have put it down in the studio together. Last season of Big Freedia we saw the duo work together in episode three.

