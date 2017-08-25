Just in time for fall, Charlie Brooker's acclaimed Channel 4-to-Netflix anthology series Black Mirror drops a short teaser for its fourth season that reveals the six new episode names and an entirely new cast. Watch it above, then read on for a quick synopsis of who's starring in each episode, listed in the video as "Crocodile," "Arkangel," "Hang The DJ," "USS Callister," "Metalhead" and "Black Museum."
Deadline reports the following episode details:
- "Crocodile" stars Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, Bloodline), Andrew Gower (Outlander) and Kiran Sonia Sawar (Murdered By My Father).
- "Arkangel" stars Rosemarie Dewitt (La La Land, Mad Men), Brenna Harding (A Place to Call Home) and Owen Teague (Bloodline). It's directed by Jodie Foster.
- "Hang The DJ" stars Georgina Campbell (Flowers, Broadchurch), Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Green Room) and George Blagden (Versailles, Vikings). Game of Thrones and The Sopranos alum Tim Van Patten will direct.
- "USS Callister" stars Jesse Plemons (Fargo), Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, House of Cards) and Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum).
- "Metalhead" (shot in what appears to be all black and white) stars Maxine Peake (The Theory Of Everything), Jake Davies (The Missing) and Clint Dyer (Hope Springs).
- "Black Museum" stars Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager), Letitia Wright (Humans) and Babs Olusanmokun (The Defenders).
The short trailer doesn't reveal an exact release date–only "coming soon–but we're predicting a spooky mid-October drop would be fitting. Next, watch stars of Atlanta, Gotham and Ray Donovan reveal their weirdest fears.
