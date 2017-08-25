Just in time for fall, Charlie Brooker's acclaimed Channel 4-to-Netflix anthology series Black Mirror drops a short teaser for its fourth season that reveals the six new episode names and an entirely new cast. Watch it above, then read on for a quick synopsis of who's starring in each episode, listed in the video as "Crocodile," "Arkangel," "Hang The DJ," "USS Callister," "Metalhead" and "Black Museum."