Like the moon eclipsing the sun on Aug. 21, pop culture and science overlapped on the same day when Bonnie Tyler and DNCE performed her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" during the total solar eclipse.
Aboard Royal Caribbean's "Total Eclipse Cruise" near The Bahamas, the 66-year-old singer and the Joe Jonas-fronted DNCE performed the fitting '80s ballad to thousands of passengers.
Watch Bonnie, Joe and DNCE bandmates' Jack Lawless, Cole Whittle and JinJoo Lee rock out below:
Oh cool you saw the eclipse... did you sing Total Eclipse of the Heart with Bonnie Tyler On a cruise ship while the Eclipse happened? pic.twitter.com/nd8bf1uFqI— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 21, 2017
Bonnie Tyler performs 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' live with @DNCE! We'll be playing this song on repeat all week long ❤️🎶 #EclipseonRoyal pic.twitter.com/9zSpuPyCMT— Cruise Critic (@CruiseCritic) August 21, 2017
"Total Eclipse of the Heart" also skyrocketed to No. 1 on iTunes' Top Songs chart on Monday, dethroning pop juggernaut "Despacito."
No. 1 on iTunes is TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE HEART, temporarily eclipsing DESPACITO like the moon blocking the sun, if only for a brief moment pic.twitter.com/8JGSQbDNZf— Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) August 21, 2017
Today is a total eclipse... and I just watched Bonnie Tyler sing Total Eclipse of the Heart... how did I end up here in my life... pic.twitter.com/Sht8aoAArU— Chai Cameron (@MyNamesChai) August 21, 2017
