DNCE: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for JBL; Tyler: Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

Like the moon eclipsing the sun on Aug. 21, pop culture and science overlapped on the same day when Bonnie Tyler and DNCE performed her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" during the total solar eclipse. 

Aboard Royal Caribbean's "Total Eclipse Cruise" near The Bahamas, the 66-year-old singer and the Joe Jonas-fronted DNCE performed the fitting '80s ballad to thousands of passengers.

Watch Bonnie, Joe and DNCE bandmates' Jack Lawless, Cole Whittle and JinJoo Lee rock out below:

"Total Eclipse of the Heart" also skyrocketed to No. 1 on iTunes' Top Songs chart on Monday, dethroning pop juggernaut "Despacito."

"Total Eclipse of the Heart" also skyrocketed to No. 1 on iTunes' Top Songs chart on Monday, dethroning pop juggernaut "Despacito."