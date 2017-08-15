This is not a drill: Brand New are no longer calling it quits. In fact, the band have announced a new (and long-waited) album with barely any details because that's just how they roll:

“LP5, available to preorder on very limited vinyl,” Brand New tweeted along with a link (click here for that). As of now, there is no album name, release date, tracklist or any other key details. But the news that the band will be dropping new music soon is all the excitement we need—especially because there was confusion about the guys disbanding.

Brand New's upcoming fifth album will come after 2009's Daisy. In May 2016, they dropped their latest single "I Am a Nightmare." Just a month later reports popped up that the band was going to call it quits in 2018 due to new photos of their merchandise. Frontman Jesse Lacey then put those rumors to rest, telling a Vancouver crowd: "...Music anymore, so blame Spotify. That's not true. We're not breaking up. We're just not going to play for anyone else anymore, we're just going to play for ourselves. Thanks very much for being here."

Playing shows in September, October, November in the United States and United Kingdom. Presale now available: https://t.co/VU1MrTEsLv pic.twitter.com/dtLb2cSOwB — Brand New (@brandnewrock) August 15, 2017