In a scary moment at a Britney Spears concert in Las Vegas, security guards and backup dancers worked together to tackle and apprehend a man who ran onstage and interrupted her Aug. 9 performance.
"What's going on? Does he have a gun?" asks the 35-year-old Princess of Pop in the above TMZ video, which shows multiple angles of the incident and the moment the man was tackled (28-second mark).
The video ends with the man being whisked away from the The AXIS stage at Planet Hollywood, where Spears has been performing shows as part of her "Britney: Piece of Me" residency since 2013.
