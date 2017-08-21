Tired of being criticized for lip-syncing for nearly two decades, Britney Spears finally addressed those media critics with a live rendition of Bonnie Raitt's 1991 classic "Something To Talk About."
"I just want to make sure I keep handing you motherfuckers something to talk about, OK?" the 35-year-old Princess of Pop told the audience before belting the song during a Vegas concert on Saturday.
Here's everything she said about the media before singing "Something To Talk About":
"It feels kind of illegal doing this with this mic in my hand right now. It feels so weird. So I've been doing a lot thinking lately, right? ... The press and the media my whole life ... one minute they tear you down, they're just really horrible, and the next minute you're on top of the world. I've never really spoken about it. I'm a southern girl. I'm from Louisiana. I'm from the south and I like to keep it real so I just want to make sure I keep handing you motherfuckers something to talk about, OK?"
Fans immediately reacted to the candid moment with 140-character-or-fewer missives on Twitter:
I was there to watch @britneyspears sing "Something To Talk About" totally live and and I feel like I saw the gay version of the eclipse.— Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) August 20, 2017
Imagine tweeting about Game of Thrones when Britney Spears sang live in Las Vegas last night slamming down haters + the media 4ever?!— Matt Stopera (@mattstopera) August 21, 2017
Love watching Twitter lose its shit every time Britney Spears, a professional singer, actually sings.— Hugh McIntyre (@PopBangHugh) August 21, 2017
We have decided to stan FOREVER the humble, legendary, iconic, philanthropist, actress, dancer, songwriter, supreme vocalist Britney Spears pic.twitter.com/ePJcZ8JvVt— ㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@TheGloryBritney) August 21, 2017
