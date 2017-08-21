"I just want to make sure I keep handing you motherfuckers something to talk about, OK?" the 35-year-old Princess of Pop told the audience before belting the song during a Vegas concert on Saturday.

Tired of being criticized for lip-syncing for nearly two decades, Britney Spears finally addressed those media critics with a live rendition of Bonnie Raitt's 1991 classic "Something To Talk About."

Here's everything she said about the media before singing "Something To Talk About":

"It feels kind of illegal doing this with this mic in my hand right now. It feels so weird. So I've been doing a lot thinking lately, right? ... The press and the media my whole life ... one minute they tear you down, they're just really horrible, and the next minute you're on top of the world. I've never really spoken about it. I'm a southern girl. I'm from Louisiana. I'm from the south and I like to keep it real so I just want to make sure I keep handing you motherfuckers something to talk about, OK?"

