During a stop on his 24K Magic World Tour at Michigan's Palace of Auburn Hills on Aug. 12, he felt the love from the crowd and returned the feeling in the form of $1 million dollars to help fix Flint's water supply, which has been contaminated with lead since 2014 and has resulted in at least a dozen deaths.

"I want to do something special. Tonight I want to donate $1 million dollars to my brothers and sisters in Flint, Michigan," the 31-year-old said to thunderous applause. "This is why we love what we do ... the fact that we can come here under one roof and celebrate together and have all this positive energy flowing. This is the America that I want to live in." Mars then did a "Just The Way You Are" sing-along.

Revenues from the Michigan concert will aid the Community Foundation of Greater Flint. The CEO of the non-profit organization, Isiah, M. Oliver, released this statement about the donation:

"We know Bruno Mars' $1 million gift will be transformative to the children and families of Flint. He understands the issues faced by Flint citizens, and we are touched by his concern and generosity."

In his own statement after the concert, Bruno Mars said, "As Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.”

He also posted this Instagram photo captioned with "God bless you Michigan!"