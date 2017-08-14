Bruno Mars won the coveted Visionary Award at tonight's Teen Choice Awards 2017 for his "innovation and contributions to contemporary music." Actress Yara Shahidi (ABC's Black-ish) introduced the award, reminding us that Bruno is the male artist with the most number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this decade. After her intro, Bruno accepted the award via a pre-recorded thank-you message, and unexpectedly dropped a "preview" for his new video for "Versace On The Floor."

At the end of the short preview, in which actress and singer Zendaya popped up, the copy flashed on the screen "video out now," which a quick trip to Bruno's official YouTube revealed to be true! Watch the neon-lit visual starring a glammed up Zendaya above now.