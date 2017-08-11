BTS sent the world into a tizzy when they kicked off the announcement of their musical comeback with their new "Love Yourself" concept. From details of the upcoming release to the intense fan theories behind the concept, here's everything we know about new BTS music. Read below and check back for more updates as they come.

THE BUILD UP BTS' latest album Wings broke records at home (the South Korean Gaon chart reported it broke their record for highest-selling album in the chart's history), in America (earning the best week sales ever for a K-pop album in the U.S.) and around the world (even hitting No. 62 in the U.K.). The LP gave the band their first million-selling record in Korea and moved about 25,000 copies in America in its first month. With a hugely successful accompanying tour and a major spotlight put on them when they won Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards, BTS and their fans have made them one of the most exciting K-pop acts to watch. After a successful deluxe version of Wings was release titled You Never Walk Alone in February—that landed the band another sweeping success with its single "Spring Day" becoming a minor hit stateside—rumors began swirling that the band would keep their momentum going with a late-2017 release.

On July 4, BTS unveiled a new logo (or "brand identity," as they called it) sharing that their name BTS not only stood as an abbreviation for the Korean term "Bangtan Sonyeondan" (or “bulletproof boy scouts” in English), but now would mean "Beyond the Scene" perhaps indicating the group was aiming their next release to a more global market. The accompanying new image was also supposed to represent the connection the group has with their fans, the passionate fanbase known as Army. See the new design below:

POSTERS The official kickoff of BTS' "Love Yourself" comeback began on Aug. 10, 2017 with a poster of member Jungkook curiously in a wheelchair, revealed via the Twitter account for BTS' Korean record label BigHit Entertainment.

The other six member posters were revealed the next day on Aug. 11, with "Love Yourself" written in the same font. In order of their reveal, see the posters for Suga, Jimin, Rap Monster, V, J-Hope, and Jin.

THEORIES It appears that the BTS boys were already hinting at their new concept on major U.S. television when they received the award for Top Social Artist at the 2017 BBMAs. Leader Rap Monster told the audience while referencing the group's passionate fanbase known as Army: "Please, Army, remember what we say: Love myself, love yourself."

While it's not confirmed if that was a true hint to the new music, it does seem to align.

"SMERALDO": A fan's theory about BTS' latest concept went viral and seemed to indicate an intricate thought process behind the album. Details have been gathered on various websites, noting everything began when member Jin shared a photo on BTS' accounts of himself holding a bouquet of flowers with the caption "Smeraldo":

Smeraldo is not a real word nor flower, but fans quickly went into action looking up possible meanings with someone finding a florist's blog who is opening a shop called "Flower Smeraldo." Fans noticed one of the images on the blog was titled "BTS_Smerlado" and that an Instagram account was also opened under the name "Flower Smeraldo" featuring flowers similar to the ones Jin posted.

More connections began popping up as fans noticed the smeraldo flower shop would open in September, the same month BTS was scheduled to release their comeback album. There is also mention of "The Smeraldo Academy" opening on September 12, 2013 a.k.a. the day BTS debuted on the K-pop scene with their 2 Cool 4 Skool EP. Even more curious is how the blog was created on July 4 a.k.a. the same day BTS unveiled their new logo and name meaning. Fans have been running amock trying to piece the supposed clues together with some thinking they connect BTS' story from past albums:

And now I'm wondering if the flower in the edge part of HYYH Pt. 1 and 2 albums is the Smeraldo flower @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/dCDri50Wj8 — 랩몬 스타 ⭐ (@shinebrightRM) August 9, 2017

Whatever it all means, it all appears the BTS guys have been thinking long and hard about their next musical step with the flower idea only further pushed with Jin's poster reveal:

FORMAT Despite an initial press release announcing BTS' next release would be an EP (or "mini-album" as known in South Korea), the official word is that it is currently undecided if BTS will return with a full-length release, EP or single.

ALBUM TITLE TBA

RELEASE DATE September 2017