ibighit via YouTube

BTS Army, we know you're anxiously awaiting the group's comeback with Love Yourself 'Her,' but in the meantime, Jungkook is easing your pain with a soothing cover of David Guetta and Justin Bieber's EDM hit, "2U." Press play below.

This isn't the first time Jungkook, BTS' youngest member, has released a cover of a popular US song. In February, JK released a lilting, breathy cover of Charlie Puth's "We Don't Talk Anymore" that was so good, Puth even shared the cover himself and followed it with a friendly Twitter exchange. (For more on how many times JK has mentioned Puth, just Google "Charlie Puss." You'll get a giggle out of it.)

To top it off, it's also Jungkook's 20th birthday. Both the band and fans have dubbed September 1 "Jungkook Day" and are celebrating with the hashtag "#HappyJungkookDay."