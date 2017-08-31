BTS Army, we know you're anxiously awaiting the group's comeback with Love Yourself 'Her,' but in the meantime, Jungkook is easing your pain with a soothing cover of David Guetta and Justin Bieber's EDM hit, "2U." Press play below.
This isn't the first time Jungkook, BTS' youngest member, has released a cover of a popular US song. In February, JK released a lilting, breathy cover of Charlie Puth's "We Don't Talk Anymore" that was so good, Puth even shared the cover himself and followed it with a friendly Twitter exchange. (For more on how many times JK has mentioned Puth, just Google "Charlie Puss." You'll get a giggle out of it.)
To top it off, it's also Jungkook's 20th birthday. Both the band and fans have dubbed September 1 "Jungkook Day" and are celebrating with the hashtag "#HappyJungkookDay."
정국이 멋있어 -진 #HappyJungkookDay pic.twitter.com/MibloavSSh— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 31, 2017
Keep the stunning covers coming, JK! While we wait for more BTS' Love Yourself 'Her' news, listen to Fuse's K-Stop podcast discuss BTS' recent "Come Back Home" release (at 18:30) and how acts like BTS are creating a second wave of K-pop interest in Japan (at 45:00):
